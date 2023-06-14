Home » UPE students carry out free laboratory check-up in Presidente Franco
UPE students carry out free laboratory check-up in Presidente Franco

The activity is aimed at all interested public.

The Faculty of Medical Sciences «Prof. Dr. Manuel Riveros» from the Universidad Privada del Este, President Franco headquarters, performs several days of free laboratory check-ups. The activity takes place at the Comprehensive Care Center of the UPE, in the Franconian town.

The conferences are part of the University Extension and will be held on June 13, 16, 21 and 23. The service is open to the public, the only thing that is required of patients is that they come fasting.

The checks are: Triglycerides, Total Cholesterol, Hemogram, Uric Acid and Glycemia.

To schedule appointments or request more information, you can contact 0985116032.

Free checkup for pregnant women

Another activity that the students of that house of higher studies will carry out is the free laboratory check-up for pregnant women, to be carried out at the Comprehensive Care Center of the UPE – President Franco Headquarters. This activity is also part of the University Extension and will be on June 27, 28, 29 and 30.

This service is available to all those pregnant women who wish to undergo control.

