The Universidad Privada del Este (UPE) presented a better level of approval percentage of students graduated from Medicine in the exam for revalidation of diplomas for doctors graduated abroad, known as Revalida in Brazil.

In this way, the UPE was located well above the averages presented by the Universidad Nacional del Este (UNE), thus demonstrating the strength and solidity of the educational level of this pioneering private university in the country, founded on March 26, 1992.

The directors of the UPE were very satisfied with these results and congratulated the teachers and officials of this house of higher studies, which once again stands out among all the universities that operate in the region.