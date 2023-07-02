Upper Baudó: $704 million for Puerto Libya Tripicay indigenous school

On June 23, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of two classrooms and a school canteen in the indigenous community of Puerto Libia Tripicay, for a value of 704 million pesos.

Other hiring processes in Alto baudó in recent weeks:

On June 23, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the optimization of the aqueduct system of the Bellavista Dubaza community, worth 435 million pesos.

On June 23, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the execution of activities of the collective intervention plan (PIC) in some indigenous communities in the north and south of the municipality, for a value of 520 million pesos.

On June 8, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the fuel supply (gasoline, oils and lubricants) required for the operation of the vehicle fleet at the service of the municipal administration, worth 450 million pesos.

