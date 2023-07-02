Home » Upper Baudó: $704 million for Puerto Libya Tripicay indigenous school
News

Upper Baudó: $704 million for Puerto Libya Tripicay indigenous school

by admin
Upper Baudó: $704 million for Puerto Libya Tripicay indigenous school

On June 23, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of two classrooms and a school canteen in the indigenous community of Puerto Libia Tripicay, for a value of 704 million pesos.

Other hiring processes in Alto baudó in recent weeks:

On June 23, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the optimization of the aqueduct system of the Bellavista Dubaza community, worth 435 million pesos.

On June 23, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the execution of activities of the collective intervention plan (PIC) in some indigenous communities in the north and south of the municipality, for a value of 520 million pesos.

On June 8, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the fuel supply (gasoline, oils and lubricants) required for the operation of the vehicle fleet at the service of the municipal administration, worth 450 million pesos.

See also  Domestic ESG bond issuance balance exceeded 200 trillion last month... ESG bond issuance expected to increase this year

You may also like

Bypass opened in Nassereith – Weingartner with Schützen-Sabel

Transfer: Alaixys Romao signs with Athens Kallithea Fc

Is it better to use brand name drugs...

Equestrian sport: Show jumper Ehning triumphed at the...

A number of big banks cut the interest...

Verstappen wins the Austrian GP, ​​his fifth consecutive...

Status report of the Federal Ministry of Health:...

Germany: We are following with concern the unrest...

01/31/2023 – Slow Spoken News

Pan Gong-seong, with experience studying abroad, is likely...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy