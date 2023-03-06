Great commotion has caused in the municipality of Pore the announcement of the Mayor’s Office, indicating that the Budget Commission of the Municipal Council did not approve the budget for the celebration of the Patron Saint Festivities.

Through a communication on the City Hall’s social networks, the news was released, which immediately generated all kinds of opinions and comments from the community, the vast majority of whom point out that the economy of many families who They take advantage of the festivities to earn some pesos.

The communication from the Mayor’s Office points out that it is not only the budget for the celebration of the festivities that remains to be seen with the decision of the Municipal Council, but also that of other very important social projects such as the projects for the beneficiaries of the Casita Poreña in Yopal, which is a community in a situation of extreme poverty.

“Our government team will resubmit project agreement number 004 for approval, which allows the resources to finance the festivities to be incorporated into the culture budget.

Due to the above, the parties that were scheduled for March 17, 18 and 19 are canceled, since the municipality does not have a budget to carry them out.

Likewise, the projects that finance the beneficiaries of the Casita Poreña in Yopal (community in extreme poverty), public lighting of the three entrances of the municipality, water troughs for the field in times of drought, health brigades, Development Plan are postponed. Tourism in the municipality of Pore, repair and expansion of security cameras in the urban and rural areas of the municipality.

The Municipal Mayor will take all the pertinent steps to vindicate herself with the Mango Festival, which will be in the middle of the harvest.” says the communication released by the Mayor’s Office.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

