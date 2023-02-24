Home News Uproar in Yopal due to the Comptroller’s complaint about alleged acts of corruption in the contract for the new WWTP – news
Uproar in Yopal due to the Comptroller’s complaint about alleged acts of corruption in the contract for the new WWTP – news

Uproar in Yopal due to the Comptroller’s complaint about alleged acts of corruption in the contract for the new WWTP – news

The Departmental Comptroller of Casanare, Cipriano Castro Medina, denounced before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Attorney General’s Office, the Office of the Comptroller General and the Supreme Court of Justice the Representative to the Chamber Hugo Alfonso Archila, for alleged irregularities in the framework of the process of the contracts of EAAAY strategic alliance.

It was learned that an anonymous source gave the Casanare Comptroller the recording that allegedly evidenced the negotiation prior to the selection of the contractor and the percentages received by Representative Hugo Archila, the Mayor of Yopal, Luis Eduardo Castro, the manager of the services, Jairo Bossue Pérez, and the former director of the legal office of this entity, Manolo Pérez.

Consult the complaint documents:

The Comptroller Castro Medina, requested that the alleged crimes of bribery, embezzlement, improper execution of contracts, conspiracy to commit a crime and money laundering be investigated, which have been presented within the “Business Collaboration Contract in Strategic Alliance”, signed between the Company de Acueducto, Alcantarillado y Aseo de Yopal – EAAAY and the firm Ingenierías y Construcciones Técnicas SAS – INGENICONTEC, an intermediary company for a European technology for wastewater management.

It should be clarified that before the Supreme Court of Justice, the Comptroller’s complaint can only go against Representative Hugo Archila, but before the other control entities the document was addressed with the respective evidence, so that the authorities can investigate and clarify the alleged conduct for which the others involved are pointed out.

According to the document delivered by the Comptroller, the video shows how the contractor Nelson Javier Suescún exposes the achievement of resources for 85 billion pesos and the percentages that would allegedly be delivered to the aforementioned officials.

Video: communication input for journalistic purposes, provided by an anonymous source:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

