UPS Union Members Overwhelmingly Approve Lucrative Five-Year Contract

UPS Union Members Overwhelmingly Approve Five-Year Agreement, Ensuring Stable Deliveries

The labor negotiations between UPS and the union representing its 340,000 workers have come to a positive resolution, as union members voted overwhelmingly in favor of the new agreement. The deal, spanning five years, will bring wages and benefits to an average of approximately $170,000 for UPS workers.

The agreement ended the contentious labor negotiations that had the potential to disrupt package deliveries to millions of businesses and homes across the United States. The Tronquistas or Teamsters union declared that 86% of the votes cast by the workers they represent were in favor of ratifying the national contract, marking it as the highest vote for a contract in the history of the Teamsters at UPS.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “Our members have just ratified the most lucrative deal the Teamsters have ever negotiated at UPS. This contract will improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of workers.” He emphasized that the contract sets a new standard for remuneration and benefits, urging non-union companies like Amazon to take notice.

The voting on the new contract began on August 3 and concluded three weeks later. This came after the breakdown of negotiations in early July, with UPS reaching a tentative agreement with the Teamsters shortly before the August 1 deadline. The possibility of a strike led to companies preparing contingency plans, fearing the impact it would have on shipping prices and supply chains.

The recent decline in package volumes, caused in part by the negotiations, resulted in UPS reporting a fall in revenue for the second quarter. The transportation sector, including UPS, has been affected by the uncertainty of consumer spending. In response, UPS had lowered its full-year revenue expectations by $4 billion.

Under the tentative agreement, both full-time and part-time union workers will see an increase in wages. Starting in 2023, workers will receive an additional $2.75 per hour, amounting to a total increase of $7.50 over the five-year contract. Additionally, the starting hourly wage for part-time employees has been raised to $21. However, some workers expressed disappointment, stating that the increase fell short of their expectations.

UPS claims that, upon the completion of the new contract, the average full-time UPS driver will earn approximately $170,000 annually in salary and benefits. It remains unclear how much of this figure corresponds to profits.

In addition to wage improvements, the tentative agreement includes various other provisions benefiting UPS workers. For instance, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will now be recognized as a public holiday, mandatory overtime on drivers’ days off will end, and the use of driver-facing cameras in cabs will be discontinued. The agreement has also eliminated the two-tier wage system for drivers and brought about interim deals on safety measures, including increased truck air conditioning.

The significance of this agreement extends beyond the UPS workforce. UPS ships around 24 million packages daily, accounting for a quarter of all US package volume. The company claims that this volume equates to about 6% of the country’s gross domestic product. The potential strike would have severely impacted millions of Americans accustomed to fast and efficient online shopping. Consulting firm Anderson Economic Group estimated that a 10-day strike by UPS could have cost the US economy over $7 billion and caused lasting damage to the company and its workers.

Labor experts view this resolution as a display of strength by workers at a time when union membership in the United States is low. Other sectors, such as Hollywood actors and screenwriters, have organized pickets over salary disputes, and the United Auto Workers union is also considering a strike.

The announcement of the agreement received positive responses from various stakeholders, including industry groups, the US Chamber of Commerce, union leaders, and President Joe Biden. UPS CEO Carol Tomé described the agreement as a win-win, reflecting the importance of the issues addressed for Teamster leadership, employees, UPS, and customers alike.

With this agreement in place, UPS and its workers can now move forward with confidence, ensuring stable deliveries and a prosperous future for all involved.

