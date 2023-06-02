Home » Urban Art takes center stage in Pereira
by admin
In recent years, urban art has been acquiring more and more value in different sectors of the Pereiran capital. Beautiful murals have sprung up all over the city, giving a new appeal to places that previously went unnoticed. Since 2021, the Revolucionarte organization has been working on the recovery of some points […]

