In short, the ecological transition of the Italian capitals exists, but it is too slow. Numerous good practices emerge from the data of Urban Ecosystem 2022, “but there is no change of pace that requires the energy, environmental and social emergency”, commented the national president of Legambiente, Stefano Ciafani. “In this sense it does not help – he added – the absence of an organic framework within which to redesign the idea of ​​the city in the era of the climate crisis”.

In 2021, in what should have been the year of the slow post-Covid-19 recovery and the implementation of concrete interventions, the capitals confirm the stalemate trend of previous years, explains Legambiente: unwilling to improve their environmental performance, they are paralyzed by some now chronic urban emergencies. More smog with peak values ​​slowly returning to grow in urban areas historically plagued by air sickness. A car park that remains among the highest in Europe, few improvements in terms of public transport. The production of waste produced returns to rise, the average value reaches 526 kg per capita, almost at pre-pandemic levels (it was 514 kg per capita in 2020 and, in fact, 530 in 2019), despite the fact that separate waste collection is improving, bypassing the average threshold of 60 per cent.

• Go to the rankings, city by city

The reactions of the directors

Even at the end of the general classification the news are limited. From the last ten come Brindisi and Ragusa, replaced by Salerno and Crotone. Sicily remains the region with the most problems, starting with the two largest cities – Palermo and Catania – which end up penultimate and last, swapping positions. In 92 ° place the metropolitan city of Naples: “If in the first 60 positions of the ranking – says Paolo Mancuso, Councilor for the Environment and the sea of ​​Naples – there are very few realities in the South, we can say that there is a southern question also for the environment. But in general, all cities must be placed at the center of political action by the state, because they are the backbone on which to base the whole discourse of sustainability ».

On the contrary, there is also a South that stands out: honor to Cosenza, which owes the fifth position to the absence of highly deficient placements and to a series of appearances in the top ten, with a particular mention for the trio pedestrian islands-cycle paths- trees. Also Vibo Valentia among the cities of the South with one of the best placings, in 46th place: “We have made a rise in the rankings – says Maria Limardo, mayor of Vibo Valentia – starting from the enhancement of the existing and from interventions such as the demolition of buildings abusive, creating tree-lined squares in the spaces left free. But I think that the most important legacy that an administration can leave has to do with something immaterial, that is, with a change of pace of the population on a cultural level, which turns into a much greater sensitivity regarding environmental issues ».