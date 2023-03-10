By Valentina Castaño

Between June and November 2022, the World Food Program (WFP) developed a study whose objective was to analyze the food security situation in Colombia. To this end, the team collected information in 29 departments and 118 municipalities. The full report came out in March 2023, and its results are shocking.

According to the evaluation, 15.5 million people, that is, 30% of the Colombian population, are in a situation of moderate and severe food insecurity.

Households in food insecurity are those that cannot satisfactorily access food and have difficulties in meeting their basic needs, for which reason they must resort to unsustainable consumption strategies and face conditions of food scarcity, hunger, and malnutrition.

Although the panorama can look hopeless, there are strategies that have emerged in the midst of the difficulty and that seek to try to mitigate this problem, one of them is urban gardens.

According to the latest citizen perception survey of Medellín Cómo Vamos, in the city 24% of households surveyed admitted that at least one of their members had eaten less than three times a day in the last month, the highest figure in recent 17 years.

harvest in the city

Gardens or urban gardens are crops on a domestic scale, located in patios or terraces within cities or urban territories.

“The logic is as follows, the communities produce food for their consumption and the surplus of that food is sold in places like peasant markets. This has allowed many people to get closer and learn where the food comes from, for example, which also makes it an educational issue. If it is not possible to sell in those peasant markets, it is possible to do so in fair trade stores like Semilla Urbana”, comments Andrés Felipe Agudelo, who for several years has been part of the Semilla Urbana eco-store, a fair trade and solidarity economy project.

In these spaces, which can be outdoors or indoors, vegetables, legumes, aromatic plants, medicinal herbs, among other varieties, grow, all on a domestic scale.

“I believe that urban gardens are a vindication of our peasant roots, they are a very profound act of community creation and, if you will, a form of opposition to the current food industry. In addition, they are important commitments to strengthen relations between neighbors because they also serve as a political instrument that contributes to the food sovereignty of those communities or neighborhoods”, continues Andrés Felipe.

Huerta del Arraigo in the House of Memory Museum

Urban gardens and the center of Medellín

Currently, in Medellín there are 1,800 active orchards for self-consumption, some are rural and others urban, this means that some are in peasant territories, usually in the corregimientos of the city, and others in the neighborhoods.

In fact, at the beginning of the year, the Medellín mayor’s office opened a call to support the creation of 700 new rural and urban gardens for self-consumption in homes in the city. However, although the practice seems to be spreading throughout the territory, almost none of these self-cultivations are in Comuna 10.

One of the exceptions is La Huerta del Arraigo, an initiative of the Casa de la Memoria Museum where any citizen can attend to learn to sow and harvest from popular knowledge. It consists of a small fertile space open to the public at the back of the Museum.

“This garden is based on the theme of memory, but thinking about the land as an element of dispute in the armed conflict and also as a way of returning to the land for the populations that have been displaced,” explains Giovanni Saenz, a member of the team. of the Museum and in charge of the Huerta del Arraigo.

The participants of the activity go from one place to another watering, pruning and planting. They carefully remove bright red peppers that are ready to be consumed, all while smiling and talking about their daily lives.

“Here we don’t let the crop end, we don’t let the sticks die. We always try to replant seeds of whatever we take. We take home and there we also plant the seeds that we have left. We make it equitable, we share what is harvested. There have been huge harvests, we have had beans, corn, figs, Jamaican flower, basil and so on”, comment Nidia and Esperanza, two frequent gardeners.

Although the Huerta del Arraigo does not serve to feed an entire community in a balanced way, it does show that it is not really necessary to have a large or technical space to start producing food for one’s own consumption.

“I believe that producing food or cooking for someone is an act of deep affection and it is something that we are forgetting as a society. While some cook for their children, family members, spouses, or partners, the community kitchen has lagged behind. But let’s say that our neighborhoods, our city, was built on the basis of common pots”, concludes Giovanni.

And although the center of Medellín is not characterized by having large tracts of land to grow crops, a few pots, a little soil and some seeds are enough to start producing healthy, fresh and chemical-free food, at the same time community is woven.