Urban Gardens that give Life to the Center of Medellín

According to the last DANE census, about 86 thousand people live in the center of Medellín; however, this figure is much higher due to the arrival of new inhabitants to our territory, especially migrants, who find their new home here.

Our commune is completely urban, there is a lot of concrete, few green areas and the economic activities of residents and visitors are unrelated to agriculture.

However, like all the paisa capital, Comuna 10 is not out of risk when it comes to food insecurity. In fact, many of its inhabitants live in tenements or sublet rooms as they lack the necessary financial resources to access decent housing, which leads one to think that it is also difficult for them to put food on the table three times a day.

One of the strategies that has begun to be widely implemented in urban areas in different parts of the world to deal with problems such as shortages, or inflation in food prices, are urban gardens.

These are crops that are carried out inside the home, taking advantage of the available space and regardless of whether it is an apartment or a house. The different modalities used to carry them out, such as growing in baskets, walls, PVC structures or hanging pots, are versatile and make it easy for them to be carried out almost anywhere with good sunlight.

The dissemination of this practice in the residential neighborhoods of commune 10 (La Candelaria) can undoubtedly become a tool that helps to mitigate food insecurity in this area of ​​the city. Strategies such as urban community gardens could even be implemented, where it is not a single individual who carries them out, but rather several people from the same neighborhood or sector agree and allocate a shared space to sow, care for and harvest together, distributing both daily responsibilities like the food being grown.

In fact, this type of orchard is not unknown in the territory. A perfect example is the one that exists in the House of Memory Museum located in the Boston neighborhood. There, between streets and cars, an urban crop thrives, which is taken care of by people from the community. All kinds of fruits and vegetables have come out of this: chili peppers, peppers, onions, beans of various kinds and tomatoes, are just some of the products that the citizens who participate in this project have been able to collect.

And although for some the subject of the harvest may sound like something complicated, it is much simpler than it seems, especially in the city of eternal spring, where the temperature is mild and there are few days when the sun does not shine.

That is why with the project Urban Gardens that give Life to the Center of Medellín, the CENTRÓPOLIS Newspaper seeks to expose the ease with which home crops can be carried out and encourage in the inhabitants of the commune that desire to recover the sovereignty of what they consume in their kitchens, for slowly returning to self-sufficiency and for making the territory a place where food insecurity is not a concern for anyone.

The project, winner of the Medellín Palpita desde sus Territorios call, from the Communications Secretariat of the Medellín Mayor’s Office, has allowed the CENTRÓPOLIS Newspaper to hold five talks with the community of neighborhoods such as Prado, Villanueva, Bomboná, among others, to teach the cultivation of vegetable gardens at home, in which more than a hundred people participated. In addition, the dissemination of articles and videos that explain different aspects of urban crops is included.

All the material about the project can be consulted on our website www.centropolismedellin.com

The project “Urban gardens that give life to the center of Medellín” is carried out thanks to the call Medellín Palpita from the Territories, of the Communications Secretariat of the Special District of Science, Technology and Innovation of Medellín.

