ENVIRONMENT – Saturday 15 April 2023 from 10 to 12 at the Wunderkammer Consortium in via Darsena 57 (FE)





The Municipality of Ferrara and the Civic Museum of Natural History and the Idea Center in collaboration with the Fiumana Association they have organized Saturday 15 April 2023 from 10 to 12in the headquarters of the Wunderkammer Consortium in via Darsena 57 in Ferrara, a public event to present the initiative Citizen Science Ferrara. The initiative is part of the activities foreseen by the Horizon Europe USAGE project, of which the Municipality is a partner as a pilot city.

The goal of the event is to start a collaboration with all citizens interested in collecting and analyzing data around three phenomena related to climate change: 1. urban heat islands; 2. extreme events such as flooding; 3. biodiversity.

The data collected will help to better understand which tools and actions can be put in place to stem, contrast and mitigate the negative effects and which actions to take in support of biodiversity.

Three schools are already part of the initiative, with a specific calendar of activities: the Copernicus Technical Institutel’Navarre Agricultural Institute, ITS TEC the regional network of Higher Technical Institutes.

Thanks to Citizen Science Ferrara, citizens and active communities such as associations, the third sector, informal groups will be able to:

● be part of a robust climate change and data training programme, between 2023 and 2024;

● share various resources and information materials through the website https://www.citizenscienceferrara.org/;

● participate in data collection campaigns “in the field” through tools such as MeteoTrucker and mini-drones or apps such as iNaturalist, in 2024;

● develop analyzes with the help of experts and scientists, in 2025.

“Today more than ever we are convinced – the city councilor for the environment reiterates in this regard Alexander Balboni – that active and aware citizens must equip themselves with scientific knowledge and practices to co-plan visions capable of the future. For this reason, our administration has invested so much in participation in European programs, presenting innovative projects that combine the need to intervene on the climate crisis and the use of new technologies, as was done for the Usage project”

Thanks to the USAGE project, the Municipality wants to carry out various interventions to improve the environment and the quality of life, starting from analyzes and data. Among which:

● the installation of a network of new rain gauges in the urban perimeter;

● the development of a software algorithm for estimating urban heat islands;

● the identification of priority interventions to be implemented to stem heat islands and flooding;

● the alignment of municipal tools and plans (eg PUG, PAESC, PUMS);

● citizen science initiatives which envisage the involvement and active and aware participation in scientific analysis activities of citizens of all ages, backgrounds and social backgrounds.

Citizen Science Ferrara is inspired by the project Citizer Sciencepromoted by the Coordination ofDigital Agenda of Emilia-Romagna in collaboration with SPECIES Consortium company of Emilia-Romagna to promote sustainable growth with the development of innovation and knowledge, the attractiveness and internationalization of the territory.

Contacts:

Citizen Science Ferrara email: [email protected]

USAGE project email: [email protected]

References:

Citizen Science Ferrara: https://www.citizenscienceferrara.org/

Are Facebook:

Horizon Europe USAGE project: https://www.usage-project.eu/

Their Twitter:









Downloadable images: