The Government of Chocó, through the Ministry of Culture, is programming the realization of an Urban Music Festival, with the support of other private and public entities.

The purpose is to generate alternatives and opportunities for young people and seek to mitigate the scourge of violence that afflicts the city of Quibdó.

The North Zone, El Poblado and San Vicente will be the venues for the Urban Genre Music Festival in May of this year.

The Exotic Urban Genre has allowed many of our young people to see an opportunity in music.

“These programs are essential to keep young people away from violence and lead them along the paths of education, entrepreneurship and social development, providing horizons of opportunities to a youth that so needs the support of the institution,” said Hédrix Gutiérrez Ibargüen , Secretary of Culture of Chocó.

