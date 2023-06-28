Urban planning, the basis for a more just society

The cities of Latin America share among themselves characteristics such as the lack of planning and unbridled growth that have caused serious shortcomings to a large percentage of their inhabitants. The shantytowns, zoning failures, and unequal access to natural resources are proof of how disorderly construction is not only the effect, but also the cause, of social inequality.

Even so, cities have tools to recover and mitigate these effects through urban planning. Colombian architect and urban planner Camilo Espitiain his book “Urban Planning for Social Justice in Latin America (Routledge)”, finds how, in six cases of Latin American cities, the tools of urban planners have made it possible to reduce the gap for their inhabitants and make their communities more fair and equitable.

The work analyzes six of the main cities in Latin America, with specific problems that affect each city. Espitia analyzes, first, the perspective of the region in general: despite the differences between countries, the shared difficulties make Bogotá, Mexico City, Lima, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires and Medellín cities that offer different variants of access to the first problem.

In the case of Bogotá, the author analyzes the lack of social mobility among its inhabitants and the impact that the zoning of the city has on this. It also develops how recent administrations have tried to solve the obstacles to social mobility through access to better transportation, education and job creation conditions, as well as the detailed proposals in the Land Management Plan and the creation of the Metropolitan Area that seek to consolidate and deepen these solutions.

And in Medellín, the tools for connecting and reducing the digital divide are being proposed as part of a macro strategy to reduce pockets of poverty that were a breeding ground for the recruitment of drug traffickers in the 1980s and 1990s.