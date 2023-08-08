Home » Urban region of Steyr wants to revitalize the empty buildings
To revitalize vacancies, as the Steyr city region, they are participating in a new action program of the state of Upper Austria, which promotes business start-ups and other uses of derelict buildings. The sponsorship has taken over the TIC Steyr as a partner for innovation and regional development, the regional management Upper Austria accompanies the activities. “It is very important to us to make the urban region of Steyr more attractive with the help of this project and to revitalize vacancies,” says TIC Managing Director Daniela Zeiner and invites interested citizens to bring in their vacancies – they are called upon to register by e- mail to office@tic-steyr.at.

