Urban region of Steyr wants to revitalize the empty buildings

To revitalize vacancies, as the Steyr city region, they are participating in a new action program of the state of Upper Austria, which promotes business start-ups and other uses of derelict buildings. The sponsorship has taken over the TIC Steyr as a partner for innovation and regional development, the regional management Upper Austria accompanies the activities. “It is very important to us to make the urban region of Steyr more attractive with the help of this project and to revitalize vacancies,” says TIC Managing Director Daniela Zeiner and invites interested citizens to bring in their vacancies – they are called upon to register by e- mail to office@tic-steyr.at.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

