Urban tree planting project in Ibarra starts in Alpachaca – Diario La Hora

As a first step, the suitable areas are identified, the soil, space availability and access to sunlight are evaluated to determine the viability of the plantation.

This parish is the first contemplated in the new municipal plan.

IBARRA. – There are 70 trees, planted every 4 meters on the sidewalks, which began the pilot plan for urban trees in the city of Ibarra, capital of the province of Imbabura.

The project, according to the Mayor’s Office, “becomes a measure of adaptation and mitigation to the effects of climate change, since it generates various environmental benefits, in addition to adding beauty to the environment, naturalizing the harsh urban lines and contributing to improving the quality of life of the population”.

Álvaro Castillo, mayor of Ibarra, explained that, in the first instance, two blocks of the Alpachaca parish will be intervened, where green pine is planted, which he said is the most suitable species of tree for the sidewalks.

“Its growth is vertical. It measures up to 5 meters and it will not hinder people from moving around,” Castillo said on July 25, 2023, when the pilot plan began, where, together with councilor María José Monge, they delivered a certificate of commitment to the residents of the sector, as a means of guaranteeing tree care.

San Francisco, the most wooded parish

According to the statistics of the Mayor’s Office of Ibarra, on the baseline of green areas and urban trees in the city, there are a total of 11,084 plant species between trees and shrubs.

Of these, 65% are located in the parish of San Francisco and 23% in the parish of El Sagrario.

In addition, it is highlighted that in the parish of Alpachaca, until before starting this pilot plan, 1% of the city’s plant species were registered, which is equivalent to 59 trees registered in all its neighborhoods.

“The tree has the quality of embellishing an urban landscape, but its importance is not only limited there, since this natural resource is an element with ecological, social and economic importance for a city. Urban trees allow for fertile soils, absorb odors and polluting gases, filter water, provide added value, serve as a refuge for wildlife, but, above all, improve habitability,” the Municipality highlighted.

Finally, they reported that soon they will be in each neighborhood of the rest of the parishes, socializing the urban tree project, through a schedule, which will be disseminated through the communication channels of the Mayor’s Office of Ibarra.

