Urbaser renewed its fleet in Popayán with three new solid waste collection vehicles – news

The company delivered two of the new vehicles to the city, the third will arrive next week to optimize the operation.

With an investment of $3,000 million, the Urbaser company renews its fleet with three new vehicles, two that it delivered to Popayán on July 11, and the third will arrive next week, with which it will optimize the operation in terms of efficiency in the solid waste collection in the city.

The new, state-of-the-art Mercedes Benz vehicles, one of the largest in their modality, are part of this company’s commitment to Popayán, since they are friendly to the environment, as they are the least polluting on the market, exceeding the Colombian regulations, said Rodrigo Velasco Mosquera, regional manager of Urbaser.

The manager added that this new acquisition of vehicles means that the company continues with the renewal of its fleet, since with each change it acquires collection cars with modern characteristics for the city and removes the oldest ones, in order to always have a optimal automotive equipment to provide this important public service.

The three new collection cars are projected to have a useful life between 5 and 6 years, working seven days a week in morning and night shifts. Those that were replaced, the average is 7 years old. Urbaser has 15 heavy-duty vehicles, including single and double compactors, amplirolles and dump trucks. Every day Urbaser collects 300 tons of solid waste in Popayán.

After going from neighborhood to neighborhood, from sector to sector, the collection vehicles go to the Los Picachos sanitary landfill, more than an hour away from Popayán. Because this vehicle fleet is in permanent transit, it undergoes constant preventive maintenance to provide an effective and efficient service, as well as strict compliance with collection frequencies and schedules.

“That is the commitment that Urbaser has, so that, together with the users, we continue transforming Popayán into an environmentally friendly city,” said Rodrigo Velasco Mosquera, regional manager.