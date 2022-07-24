Tragedy in the afternoon in Urbe in the hinterland of Savona. A forty-year-old climber residing in Arenzano died after falling from a rock face during a climb. With the man there were two climbing companions, who remained unharmed, who alerted the rescuers. The 118 and the intervention of the Grifo helicopter together with mountain rescue and firefighters were on site, but for the man, despite the attempts, there was nothing to do.

The accident occurred in Vara Superiore in an area called the Via del Fungo in the Rocca dei Canaloni.

Crews of the Red Cross from the ground and the helicopter of the firefighters from Albenga intervened to rescue the climber but unfortunately everything turned out to be useless.