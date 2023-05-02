Urfahrermarkt got off to a brilliant start | News.at

Happy faces across the board at the fairgrounds: the opening weekend was brilliant and shows market consultant Doris Lang-Mayerhofer that the “Urfahranermarkt has a magical attraction for people of all ages”.

How the successful start continues will also depend a little on the weather. This predicts changeable weather for the next few days – one or two rain showers are also to be expected – and yet the organizers are optimistic that guests will continue to flock to the Danube.

Family Day discounts

On Wednesday, in the middle of the fair, the family day is on the program as usual. As usual, reduced prices will apply to the rides and sales stands until 7 p.m. on May 3rd. In the evening from 7 p.m. the Primavera Lions Club invites you to the charity concert with “Help for the Ukraine” in the marquee “Da Wirt 4s Fest”. Hosted by 2:tages:bart, Cook and The Gang, The Exonomix and DJ Hiems will provide musical entertainment.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3, a volunteer fire department from Linz will be guests at the Ars Electronica Center, where the youth group will present a fire engine with rescue equipment.

The Urfahranermarkt has pitched its tents on the fairgrounds up to and including May 7th.

