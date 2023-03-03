As a result of the last victims who have left the traffic accidents in the department of Cesar, the National Police urged citizens to drive with prudence and road intelligence.

The Sectional Chief of Transit and Transport Cesar, Wilmer Alvarezindicated that most of the events have originated from recklessness on the roads, especially of road actors as motorcyclists.

“Practically every two days we are losing a person due to a road accidentespecially motorcyclists who are not careful or use the proper safety elements and any crash they suffer is very likely to suffer serious injury and even death ”Alvarez said.

Precisely, one of the last victims by accident is Jean Carlos Delgado Perez, a 17 year old boy he crashed on his motorcycle for making illegal pick-ups on roads in the municipality of Aguachica.

“We have been raising awareness among the public to respect traffic signs, not to exceed the speed limits, that if you feel tired when handling a vehicle, pull over and take active breaks, have a coffee and continue, and if the fatigue is continuous, look for a lodging”Alvarez pointed out.

According to the National Road Safety Observatory, ONSV, during the first month of the year there were 24 deaths due to traffic accidents in Caesar, 14 of them were motorcyclists.