Urgent | A decision to dissolve the Rapid Support Forces and declare it a rebel force against the state

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Media and Spokesperson Department

press release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to clarify to the public opinion and the international community that the unfortunate events that began on Saturday, April 15, 2023 resulted from the RSF’s rebellion against the Sudanese Armed Forces in a number of locations in the capital and some other cities, following the attack that the RSF launched on the residence of the President of the Sovereignty Council. Transfer to the guest house next to the General Command of the Armed Forces.

That attack took place on the same day as the scheduled meeting between the President of the Sovereignty Council, the Commander-in-Chief, and the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces. Which indicates bad faith on the part of the rapid support. Accordingly, the armed forces responded, based on their national duty and responsibility to achieve security and stability in the country, to defeat the attack and expel the Rapid Support Forces from the vicinity of the General Command, as well as other headquarters that those rebel forces tried to seize, such as the Republican Palace, Khartoum Airport, and the headquarters of the Radio and Television Corporation.

The armed forces were able to defeat the rebels and inflict heavy losses in lives and equipment, which forced large numbers of them to surrender or flee from the battlefield to the neighboring states of Khartoum.

As a result of the rebellion of the Rapid Support Command, the President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces issued a decision to dissolve the Rapid Support Forces and declare it a rebellious force against the state, and it will be dealt with on this basis.

It should be noted that all national, regional and international mediations that sought to persuade the Rapid Support Command to integrate into the armed forces have failed due to the intransigence of those leaders in accepting this matter.

In the midst of the confrontations that are still ongoing with the dissolved Rapid Support remnants, the Ministry affirms that the armed forces adopt a combat strategy aimed at minimizing losses among civilians and private and public property, although these measures may take some time to end the control of the Rapid Support remnants over the government sites that they took control of.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the competent authorities have taken all necessary measures to protect all headquarters and employees of diplomatic missions accredited in Khartoum.

The Ministry expresses its appreciation for the efforts of the Arab and African countries and the international community to help calm the situation in the country, and would like to stress that this matter is an internal matter that should be left to the Sudanese to achieve the required settlement between them, away from international interference.

