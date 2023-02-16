The rockfall that blocked the passage at kilometer 13 of the road to the sea is yet another demonstration of Buenaventura’s vulnerability in terms of land communication, especially since it occurred at a time when the road itself is restricted from last October due to cracking at kilometer 59, in the municipality of Dagua.

It is not difficult to make an account of the closures that the road to Buenaventura has suffered due to this type of event, and although almost 15 years after the start of the project, the dual carriageway between Buga and the port finally sees light at end of the tunnel, the complexity of the topography of the Western Cordillera will lead to landslides blocking this road from time to time.

In this sense, in addition to preventive maintenance based on permanent monitoring of the Cali – Loboguerrero and Buga – Buenaventura races, it is necessary to insist on alternative routes that allow contingencies to be avoided.

What is happening with Pasto and the entire department of Nariño, affected by shortages of food and all kinds of products, due to the landslide that blocked the Pan-American Highway as it passed through Rosas, Cauca, proves the need to have alternate routes.

In the case of Buenaventura, there is the Simón Bolívar highway, the old road to the port, which is not in good condition and should be conditioned to guarantee the city’s supply, passenger transport and the flow of foreign trade in case of interruptions. in the main artery.

The country’s competitiveness demands that the land connection with the main port on the Pacific stop being vulnerable.

Photo: Invías

