Urgent application against the heating law before the Federal Constitutional Court successful

Status: 05.07.2023 10:20 p.m

The Federal Constitutional Court has granted an urgent application and temporarily stopped the final deliberation of the heating law planned for Friday. This means that it can no longer be adopted before the summer break.

The controversial building energy law cannot be passed in the Bundestag this week as planned. The Federal Constitutional Court announced that the second and third readings should not be carried out during the current week of the session.

The court thus granted the urgent application by CDU MP Thomas Heilmann. He had criticized that Parliament did not have enough time for this. The injunction was intended to prohibit the Bundestag from final deliberation and voting on the law if the draft was not submitted to MPs in writing at least 14 days in advance.

Special session possible in July

The traffic light coalition wanted to pass the law by the summer recess, which starts at the end of the week. The draft law should therefore have been passed in the Bundestag on Friday. In principle, it stipulates that from next year newly installed heating systems must be operated with at least 65 percent renewables.

According to the court, the Building Energy Act could still come into force on January 1, 2024. Only a special session had to be held in July. However, not all judges agreed: two out of seven were against postponing the readings.

Heilmann: “Unconstitutional procedure”

Heilmann had argued that his rights as a member of parliament had been seriously violated by the legislative process. “The traffic light is ruining the heat transition with a last-minute legislative package and an unconstitutional procedure,” he accused the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. Due to the shortened deliberations on the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG) in Parliament, no conceptual weaknesses in the legislative package could be identified and changed.

The court has now declared that Heilmann’s main application in the organ dispute proceedings does not appear “inadmissible from the outset nor obviously unfounded” in view of his right to equal participation in parliamentary decision-making under Article 38 of the Basic Law. The assessment of the consequences led to the result “that the reasons for issuing a temporary injunction prevail”. The interest in avoiding an irreversible violation of participation rights outweighs the intervention in the procedural autonomy of the Bundestag, which merely delays the legislative process.

Merz: “Heavy defeat for the government”

CDU faction leader Friedrich Merz rated the court’s decision as a “severe defeat for Olaf Scholz’s federal government”. “The federal government’s unspeakable dealings with parliament and the public have now been put to an end,” he said. “This shows that climate protection cannot be achieved with a crowbar, but only through good and thorough advice in the German Bundestag. Olaf Scholz and his federal government would be well advised to use the judgment from Karlsruhe to pause. The German Bundestag cannot continue as before .”

Week-long argument

For weeks, the traffic light partners had been arguing about the heating law from Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD). The FDP in particular had concerns. First, the cabinet passed the bill. But even before the first reading in the Bundestag, the traffic light agreed on further changes, which they set down in partly vaguely formulated “guard rails” – a very unusual procedure that led to an initial expert hearing on the original draft law, which was already outdated at the time.

The coalition factions submitted amendments to the original draft law to the Bundestag on Friday. The heating law should be passed in the Bundestag on Friday – before the parliamentary summer recess, which begins after July 7th. The hearing in the Bundestag’s climate and energy committee on Monday marked the start of the final deliberations. The committee draws up a recommendation for the plenum.

With information from Gigi Deppe, ARD legal department

