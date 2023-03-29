The International Zero Waste Day, which is celebrated today, aims to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns, foster the transition in society towards a circular economy and raise awareness of the contribution of zero waste initiatives to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The waste sector continues to contribute significantly to the triple planetary crisis of: climate change, loss of biodiversity and nature, and pollution. It is estimated that human beings annually generate 2,240 million tons of solid urban waste, of which only 55% is managed in controlled facilities. Every year, around 931 million tons of food is lost or wasted, as well as up to 14 million tons of plastic waste invade aquatic ecosystems.

Zero waste initiatives can promote environmentally sound management, prevention and minimization of waste, with the objectives of addressing the planetary triple crisis, protecting the environment, improving food safety and improving health and well-being of all people.

Strategy

Implementing a zero waste strategy involves the responsible production, consumption and disposal of products in a closed and circular system. This means that resources should be reused or recovered as much as possible and that air, land and water pollution should be kept to a minimum.

“Achieving the goal of zero waste requires measures in all areas,” says the United Nations Organization (UN).

Products must be designed to be durable and to require fewer materials and low environmental impact. By opting for less resource-intensive methods of production and transportation, manufacturers will be able to further limit pollution and waste. Advertising and strict demand management allow zero waste to be achieved throughout the life cycle of products.

For their part, consumers can play a critical role in achieving zero waste by changing their habits, reusing and repairing products as much as possible before disposing of them in an environmentally sound manner.

Through this holistic approach, governments, communities, economic sectors and other stakeholders will increasingly recognize the potential of zero waste initiatives, strengthen waste management and improve recovery systems through financial support and the formulation of policies. The Global Strategy on Sustainable Consumption and Production can guide this transition. Since its inception by the United Nations General Assembly, Member States and stakeholders, the Strategy calls for the adoption of sustainable consumption and production targets across all sectors by 2030.

Background

On December 14, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution at its seventy-seventh session in which it was decided to proclaim March 30 International Zero Waste Day, to be celebrated every year. The Government of Turkey introduced the resolution, along with 105 other countries. This decision follows other waste-focused resolutions, such as the one titled “End Plastic Pollution: Towards an International Legally Binding Instrument,” passed at the United Nations Environment Assembly on March 2, 2022.

During International Zero Waste Day, Member States, United Nations system organizations, civil society, the private sector, academia, youth and other stakeholders are invited to participate in activities aimed at raising awareness on zero waste initiatives at the national, subnational, regional and local levels and on their contribution to achieving sustainable development. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) jointly facilitate the observance of International Zero Waste Day.

Promoting zero waste initiatives through this international day can help advance all the goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG 11) and Sustainable Development Goal 12 (SDG 12). These targets cover all forms of waste or waste, including food loss and waste, extraction of natural resources, and waste electrical and electronic equipment.