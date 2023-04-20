Urgent demands for international action to stop the bleeding in Tindouf…

Abdel Qader Badawi

The Polisario Front continues to target its opponents in the refugee camps in Tindouf, as it launched a repressive campaign inside the camps of humiliation and shame, in response to the widespread protests that started in the Dakhla camp last week, which developed into the burning of cars and military vehicles belonging to the so-called (Polisario Gendarmerie).

Regarding this incident, sources from the scene reported that the strong reaction of the Polisario militia, along with the elements of the Algerian border guards, against the Sahrawi opponents came as a result of the growing revolutionary movement within the Tindouf camps, which are witnessing the largest and widest unrest since the formation of a movement against the separatist discourses adopted by the Polisario Front. The same sources confirmed that acts of violence and confrontations have expanded in the past period after Sahrawi families stormed the headquarters of the so-called gendarmerie of the Polisario Front, noting that armed confrontations took place between families and members of the front who are holed up inside the gendarmerie center, and in parallel with that the camps are witnessing an unprecedented state of unrest as a result of A campaign of arrests against a group of Sahrawi bloggers, carried out by armed elements of the Polisario under the direct supervision of Algerian army officers…The latest news indicates that the continuation of violent confrontations and chaos forced the population to flee and leave northern Mauritania in the regions of Zouerate and Nouadhibou…

In light of these conditions, activists on social media launched an appeal to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, as well as members of the Security Council, and all non-governmental organizations defending human rights, in order to shed light on the growing hate speech, revenge and racism spread by the Polisario leadership among the Sahrawi refugees, And those who pay a heavy price because of the reactionary ideas and practices of the leadership.

The Sahrawis for Peace Movement warned the leadership of the separatist front against launching a repressive campaign against the Sahrawis in the camps, after news of the deployment of armed forces belonging to the Polisario militia, and the bringing in of security reinforcements that were dispersed to separate areas in the Dakhla camp, in preparation for revenge for the recent protests that took place in the Dakhla camp. In this context, the first secretary of the movement, Haji Ahmed Barcla, sent several letters to members of the European Parliament, Spanish parties, and a number of international organizations, as well as a group of high-ranking diplomatic figures, asking for intervention and an investigation of what happened, in order to protect the residents of the camps.

In the same context, the Moroccan Sahrawi Tribes Association, which is based in Paris, condemned the Algerian army’s assassination of two Sahrawis in the area called (Wadi Tatarit), near the Algerian-Mauritanian border, and the wounding of many Sahrawis, one of whom is in a critical condition. Solidarity with the families of the victims, calling on the international community to intervene to reveal the practice of torture and persecution of detainees on Algerian soil.

On a related topic, it was stated in the report of the human rights organization “Human Rights Watch” when it visited the camps in Tindouf, that the authorities prevent the movement of refugees between the camps, and even prevent travel outside the camps, as some refugees said that they faced difficulties to travel through Algeria, and the Algerian authorities oblige refugees to obtain Sahrawis obtain permits to travel outside Tindouf, and Algerian passports are often confiscated for violators…

According to the organization’s report, the Polisario monopolizes the political discourse in the camps, and it rarely hears opposition to its main goal, and there is a single human rights organization in the camps, which is the Association of Families of Detainees and Missing Persons, and it does not monitor human rights in the camps, but only advocates for the Sahrawis who are victims of violations (… )- According to its claim-, the Polisario uses military courts to try civilians and investigate them… This international human rights organization collected convincing testimonies about Polisario practices that included torture and physical ill-treatment of residents, and long-term imprisonment without charge, and documented in its report cases of enforced disappearance For everyone who opposes her separatist thesis, an example of that is what happened to the prominent opposition official, Khalil Ahmed Mahmoud, who is still missing to this day…