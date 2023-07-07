URGENT! Explosive device detonates in Portoviejo Judicial Unit

An explosive device detonated on the morning of this Friday, July 7, 2023 in the Portoviejo Judicial Unit, capital of the manabitas.

It would be a lemon type grenade, but it is something that is being investigated.

Workers from the public institution reported unofficially that at least four people were injured and they were taken to different nursing homes.

Close to the Portoviejo Judicial Unit there are at least two educational institutions.

Explosives experts agents arrived at the Portoviejo Judicial Unit.

At the time of the explosion, the hearing was taking place in a case of registered murder in Portoviejo.

According to witnesses, the device was thrown from the street and became entangled in the branches of a tree.

Because of this, he was unable to reach the offices of the Judicial Unit.

In another case, two individuals aboard a motorcycle intercepted the car in which a judge was traveling to make an attempt on his life.

The event was recorded around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Manabí Guillén side pass.

This near the traffic light of the Fabián Palacios citadel in Portoviejo.

The victim of the attack is Mauro Alfredo Pinargoty Alonzo. The magistrate was slightly injured and recovered in a private clinic.