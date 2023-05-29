Urgent NSC Standing Committee on North Korean Satellite Notification…“Keep an eye on related trends”

Convening a meeting presided over by the chief of security

Judging by the ‘plan to launch a long-range ballistic missile in the name of a satellite’

▲[서울=뉴시스] Cho Tae-yong, head of the National Security Office, presides over an emergency National Security Council (NSC) Standing Committee on North Korea’s launch of medium-range ballistic missiles at the National Crisis Management Center in Yongsan, Seoul on the 13th. (Photo = Provided by the Presidential Office) 2023.04.13. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

On the 29th, the National Security Office held an emergency National Security Council (NSC) Standing Committee chaired by Cho Tae-yong, head of the National Security Office, in response to the North Korean satellite launch notification.

This measure was taken after it was judged that North Korea had disclosed its plan to launch a long-range ballistic missile in the name of a satellite.

The Security Office reported the related information to President Seok-Yeol Yoon, and at the NSC level, received a report on the situation from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and discussed countermeasures.

The National Security Office said in a post-facto press release that “the government continues to closely monitor related trends, and the government’s position on this will be announced through a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Park Jin, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop, National Intelligence Service Director Kim Kyu-hyun, NSC Secretary General Kim Tae-hyo, and Security Office 2nd Deputy Director Lim Jong-deuk.

Previously, Japan’s Coast Guard received a notice from North Korea that it would launch a satellite between 0:00 on the 31st and 0:00 on the 11th of the following month, Kyodo News reported.