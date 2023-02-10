Spokesmen for the regional block and congressmen from Valle del Cauca expressed their concern about the absence of vital projects for the department in the National Development Plan 2022-2026.

As will be recalled, this week the government of President Gustavo Petro presented to the Congress of the Republic the draft Law of the Development Plan for the next four years.

Precisely after the document became known, it caused surprise among the leaders of the region that important projects are not included there.

Such is the case of the Mulaló-Loboguerrero road, as well as the dredging of the access channel to the port of Buenaventura.

In this regard, the representative to the Chamber, Christian Garcés, stated through his twitter account that “it hurts that projects of great impact for the Valley such as the Mulaló-Loboguerrero road or the deep dredging of Buenaventura are excluded from the National Plan of Development”.

The Valle del Cauca congressman said that together with the regional bloc, the national government will be asked not to put the competitiveness of this region at risk.

In this sense, he stated that it is urgent that projects of vital importance for the development of the region and the country, such as the construction of the Mulaló – Loboguerrero highway and the dredging of the access channel to the port of Buenaventura, be included in said project.

Both the trade union and political leadership of this region have been negotiating initiatives such as the Mulaló-Loboguerrero road with the national government for several years.

This would be an initiative so that cargo vehicles coming from the south of the country or going to the south do not have to go to Mediacanoa to go to Buenaventura, saving 52 kilometers, which means savings in time and money.

The work has a cost of $1.6 billion pesos, it is already in the pre-construction stage, and the support of the national government is required for its construction.

The Valley Infrastructure Observatory has emphasized the priority of carrying out this work and more so now when the Cali-Loboguerrero road presented a crack at the end of last year.

On the other hand, it is necessary to continue deepening the access channel to the Bay of Buenaventura to 16 meters, so that Post Panamax ships can reach the Colombian Pacific coast.

