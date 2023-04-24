Urgent!: Signs of peace | The New Century

On April 13, in a Security Council meeting with the governor of Caquetá, Deputy Wílder López made a very serious public complaint: In the municipalities of San Cayetano and Puerto Rico they were summoned by the “Farc – Ep Segunda Marquetalia” , close to a hundred ranchers!, forced to pay vaccine to that narcoterrorist group.

10,000 pesos per head; 10,000 per hectare; 50 per kilo of cheese and 20 per liter of milk, and if you want, multiply by two, since other illegal groups, posing as Segunda Marquetalia, are also charging. Who to pay? Which one is the real one? When safety and life are at stake, there is no room for verification.

Extortion and the anxiety of insecurity in the countryside and cities once again threaten the country, which is going through a confusing moment in the transcendental sphere of Total Peace.

In November 2022, Pablo Beltrán, the ELN’s chief negotiator; A few days ago, Iván Mordisco, commander of the “Central Staff” of the Farc – Ep; and at the end of March, Walter Mendoza, representative of the Farc – Ep “Segunda Marquetalia”, optimistically announced their spirit of dialogue in search of peace.

However, despite these declarations, all of them messianic, the attacks on the Public Force and the harassment of the population derived from their illegal economies persist, in a violent scenario to which the Clan del Golfo, some twenty medium-sized gangs and hundreds of urban micro-trafficking gangs, in addition to the emboldened and growing action of the Peasant Guards, moving within the limits of the Penal Code and, as if that were not enough, armed confrontations between them.

This scenario of confusion has as a backdrop the Agreement with the FARC for “a stable and lasting peace” that never came, while the Agreement was left hanging on the Constitution through the back door and its compliance is the banner of the current government.

Faced with the baseline of the Teatro Colón Agreement, the ELN neither ignores nor recognizes it. For Pablo Beltrán it was an agreement between “tops” to achieve political demands and benefits; an agreement behind the back of society, whose participation, on the contrary, is the axis of the current negotiations.

For the EMC of Mordisco, at war with the ELN and an enemy of Segunda Marquetalia, which it accuses of paramilitary alliances, the Agreement did not even exist. In fact, they are not considered “dissidents”, because they are the FARC and, therefore, in a negotiation they would start from scratch.

The “Second Marquetalia, for its part, is a staunch enemy of the EMC – Apparently Mordisco had Márquez killed – but a defender of the Agreement, of which the latter was chief negotiator. However, after the death of Santrich, “El Paisa” and Romaña, and with Márquez out of the picture, she appears headless and weakened.

In this tidal wave of intersecting violence and facing the eventual puzzle of three simultaneous processes with groups, each more dogmatic, recalcitrant and permeated by drug trafficking, I perceive that the ELN, whose negotiation process has the vocation of being the “locomotive” of Total Peace, he could turn the crossroads into an opportunity and take the lead, if he decides to offer the country what it is crying out for: signs of peace!

A regional pilot for the cessation of hostilities, that is, of its illegal activities in one of its areas of influence, with verification mechanisms and with the integral presence of the State, which has always been lacking to take over the spaces with social investment, would be a sign of peace for the country. Could it be that good sense returns to the Table?

@jflafaurie