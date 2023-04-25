Urgent!: Signs of Peace

On April 13, in a Security Council meeting with the governor of Caquetá, representative Wílder López publicly denounced that, in the municipalities of San Cayetano and Puerto Rico, close to a hundred ranchers were summoned by the ‘Segunda Marquetalia’, forced to pay vaccine to that narcoterrorist group.

Extortion and insecurity in the countryside and cities once again threaten the country, which is going through a confusing moment on the issue of total peace.

In November 2022, Pablo Beltrán, ELN chief negotiator; a few days ago, Iván Mordisco, commander of the ‘Central Staff’ of the FARC-EP; and at the end of March, Walter Mendoza, representative of the FARC-EP ‘Segunda Marquetalia’, optimistically announced their spirit of peace talks.

However, the attacks on the Public Force and the harassment derived from their illicit economies persist, in a scenario that is joined by the Clan del Golfo, some twenty medium-sized gangs and hundreds of urban micro-trafficking gangs, in addition to the peasant guards moving in the limit of the Penal Code and, what was missing, the confrontations between each other.

This scenario of confusion has as a backdrop the agreement with the FARC for a peace that never came, while the agreement entered the Constitution through the back door and its compliance is the flag of the Government.

Faced with the baseline of that agreement, the ELN neither ignores nor recognizes it. For Pablo Beltrán it was an agreement between ‘domes’ to obtain seats and benefits; an agreement behind the back of society, whose participation, on the contrary, is the axis of the current negotiations.

For the EMC of Mordisco, at war with the ELN and an enemy of the ‘Second Marquetalia’, which it accuses of paramilitary alliances, the agreement did not even exist. In fact, they are not considered ‘dissidents’, because they are the FARC and, therefore, in a negotiation they would start from scratch.

The ‘Segunda Marquetalia’ is a staunch enemy of the EMC -apparently Mordisco ordered Márquez to be killed-, but a defender of the agreement, of which the latter was chief negotiator. However, after the death of Santrich, ‘El Paisa’ and Romaña, and with Márquez out of the picture, she appears headless and weakened.

In this tidal wave of intersecting violence and faced with the puzzle of three simultaneous processes with groups, each more dogmatic and permeated by drug trafficking, the ELN, whose process has the vocation of being a “locomotive” of total peace, could turn the crossroads into an opportunity, if you decide to offer the country what it is crying out for: signs of peace!

A regional pilot for the cessation of hostilities, that is, of its illegal activities in one of its areas of influence, with verification mechanisms and with the integral presence of the State, which has always been lacking to take over the spaces with social investment, would be a sign of peace for the country. Could it be that good sense returns to the table?

By José Félix Lafaurie Rivera