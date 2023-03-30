Home News Urgent support for employment in the tourism sector – 2021: Group II aid concession approved
News

by admin
30.03.23 – job market

The Department of Labor has taken note of the results of the formal admissibility checks of the individual checklists, acquired from the Basic Information System of the Regional Administration (SIBAR), correctly uploaded to the SIL Sardinia portal for the potential beneficiaries of the under 35 target list and the over 35 target list, of the II group for the granting of aid aimed at supporting employment in the tourism sector – Year 2021.

The granting of Aid and economic advantages, relating to the Notice, will be implemented in compliance with European and state legislation on State Aid, with particular reference to the “de minimis” aid regime.

Furthermore, the admissibility of the individual Telematic Help Requests (DAT) reported in the under 35 target list and the over 35 target list of the II group was authorized and the start of the subsequent phase aimed at granting.

