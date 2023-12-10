Urgent: Two little brothers, ages 2 and 4, disappear in San Antonio; Amber Alert is issued

An Amber Alert was issued in San Antonio, Texas in the early hours of Sunday morning to locate two missing children, Sienna Ortiz, 2 years old, and Milo Ortiz, 4 years old. The children were last seen near the 4700 block in Saddle Ridge on Saturday night, around 7:26 p.m.

The main suspect in the kidnapping is Demetri Ortiz, 22, although his family connection to the children has not been confirmed. Authorities are focusing their search on a black 2015 Chrysler vehicle with Texas license plates: LPR4543. Sienna was last seen wearing a blue blouse with pink figures and white Converse shoes, while Milo was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and sneakers.

The public’s collaboration is crucial at this time, and any relevant information should be reported immediately to 911. The community is urged to be alert and spread this information to increase the chances of finding Sienna and Milo safe and sound.

Additionally, an Amber Alert was issued by the Long County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia following the kidnapping of 7-month-old Génesis Sciandra Gutiérrez Harris. Nathaniel Harris, the baby’s biological father, was identified as the person responsible for the forced kidnapping and violent assault.

Thankfully, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported that Génesis was safely and unharmed in Statesboro, with the assistance of the Long County Sheriff’s Office, the Statesboro Police Department, and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Génesis’ mother, Cassie Gutiérrez, shared that the man broke into their home and attacked her and her daughter with a hammer.

The authorities are still searching for the white Chevrolet Equinox truck with North Carolina tag HDR7823 in which Nathaniel Harris fled with the baby. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any information related to the case to law enforcement.

These troubling cases highlight the importance of vigilance and public collaboration in ensuring the safety of missing children.

