Uribe began collecting signatures for consultation against three reforms from Valledupar

Former President Álvaro Uribe began, this Wednesday in the city of Valledupar, the collection of signatures for a popular consultation to be called on the reforms to the health, pension and labor systems proposed by the government of Gustavo Petro Urrego.

The leader of the Democratic Center He took a walk through the center of the Cesarean capitalthen he met with union leaders, sympathizers and those who seek the endorsement of his party for the territorial elections in October.

We are in Valledupar The most important audience is the street, with Colombians We started the Popular Consultation to defend, through the SI, the Health System, pension savings and job stability for Colombians. Adjustments YES, messes NO pic.twitter.com/0dQ3ynK6Jz — Álvaro Uribe Vélez (@AlvaroUribeVel) May 10, 2023

“We have points for which we ask for support and other points that we reject. We ask Colombians to reject the removal of their EPS and the creation of health funds, but to approve the increase in the remuneration of health sector workers and to speed up payments to hospitals”, Uribe explained.

The draft of the consultation contains 8 questions about the individual, some of them are: “Do you reject the elimination of the insurance functions of the EPS? Do you approve of reducing the payment times to hospitals and clinics for the provision of health services? and “Do you reject that a primary health center chosen by the State be the one that defines the doctor and the hospital that will treat you?”

Claudia Margarita Zuleta, deputy for Cesar, and other members of the Democratic Center, explained the aspects they reject of the health reform. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

REPAIRS TO THE PENSION REFORM

Regarding the pension reform, the former senator told the press that agrees with the national government in creating the pillar system (solidarity, semi-contributory, contributory and voluntary savings), but it differs in “decapitalize the funds”.

Uribismo’s proposal is that “For Colpensiones the contribution goes up to a minimum wage, while the Government says that up to 3, with which the funds would lose, per year, $18 billion”.

Questions 9 and 10 of the consultation are related to this topic: “Do you reject that the contributions to private pension funds be transferred in their entirety or a high proportion to a public fund? Do you approve of gradually increasing, in 6 years, the coverage and the amount of individual minimum support that adults receive vulnerable seniors?

“WE ARE AFRAID OF WHAT THEY WANT TO DO IN THE LABOR REFORM”

The former president confessed that he is afraid of the labor reform because, according to him, it will be “alto” the cost of hiring a worker and difficulties in terminating a contract “That employers are going to be afraid of creating a job.”

One of the 4 questions that citizens would have to answer in the consultation would be: “Do you reject the elimination of the union contract between companies and employers?”

REACTIONS

Given the viralization of the collection of signatures by Uribe, citizens reacted through social networks, assuring that the former president is defending systems that would be working halfway.

“What job stability does a service provider have?”, “pension savings are not at risk”, “when they reduced the hours of overtime I did not see him consulting”, “desperation leads them to ask tricky questions ”, were some of the comments.

By Editorial Office / EL PILÓN.