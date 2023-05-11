Uribe collects signatures for the popular consultation on the reforms

Former President Álvaro Uribe leads a campaign to collect signatures in order to promote a popular consultation to stop the bills presented by the government of Gustavo Petro in the areas of health, pensions and labor. The collection of signatures began yesterday Wednesday in Valledupar and will spread throughout the country.

The initiative led by the Democratic Center seeks to stop the reforms presented by the government, which have generated great controversy in the country and have been the subject of strong criticism from different political and social sectors.

Uribe called on all Colombians, regardless of their political affiliation, to join the collection of signatures and be part of this initiative. “The most important audience is the street, with the Colombians we started the Popular Consultation to defend, through the SI, the Health System, pension savings and job stability for Colombians,” said the leader of the Democratic Center through your Twitter account.

The objective of the popular consultation is for citizens to express their opinion on the aspects of the reforms that are rejected and those with which they agree. The collection of signatures will continue throughout the country in the coming days.

The former president added: “Today with this great citizenry that you make up, we begin collecting signatures to ask our compatriots for support on certain aspects that we reject and others with which we agree.”

Regarding the signatures that he hopes to collect, Uribe did not put an estimated number: “They ask me, how many signatures do they hope to collect? I answer: we will work intensely without committing ourselves to numbers. Credibility: do not commit with results but with efforts. How about saying 10 and signing only 2!