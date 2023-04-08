According to the former president, “there will be more money to spend but greater future debt.”

The former president of Colombia, Álvaro Uribe, has criticized this time the pension reform proposed by the National Government in a statement recently issued. This occurs a week after Uribe also strongly criticized the presentation of the health reform in the Congress of the Republic.

In his statement, Uribe points out that “undoubtedly with the government’s proposal there will be more money to spend now but at the cost of greater future indebtedness.” He also highlights that the proposal indicates that “there has not been a high and sustained rate of economic growth and job creation, and 2 million 300 thousand people receive a pension, plus 1 million 800 thousand who are beneficiaries of the Program for the Elderly.”

Text: pension problems. With the Reform there will be more money to spend in the present at the cost of more future debt. So much problem that could be solved with an economy with confidence and high growth

In addition, Uribe points out that in the pension funds “the only subsidy there is to guarantee that there are no pensions below the minimum wage, what we know as the minimum pension guarantee, which is financed with part of the contributions without fiscal cost” . According to the former president, the funds would stop receiving between 50% and more than 75% of their income, which would translate into future debt to pay pensions.