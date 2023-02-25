During a Democratic Center event held in the city of Bogotá, former President Álvaro Uribe defended Gustavo Petro, opposition leader and one of his biggest political critics, from criticism by an Uribista present at the meeting.

In the midst of a heated debate about the future of the country and the political polarization that is going through it, a member of the public lashed out at Petro, accusing him of being a communist and a danger to democracy. It was then that Uribe intervened to calm things down and defend Petro, assuring that, although he does not share many of his political ideas, he recognizes his right to participate in public life and contribute to the national debate.

Uribe’s intervention surprised many of those present at the event, who expected a direct confrontation between the two political leaders. However, the gesture was widely applauded and seen as an example of dialogue and political tolerance at a time when confrontation and polarization seem to be the norm on the Colombian public scene.