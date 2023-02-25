Home News Uribe defended Petro, from a ‘uribista’
News

Uribe defended Petro, from a ‘uribista’

by admin
Uribe defended Petro, from a ‘uribista’

During a Democratic Center event held in the city of Bogotá, former President Álvaro Uribe defended Gustavo Petro, opposition leader and one of his biggest political critics, from criticism by an Uribista present at the meeting.

In the midst of a heated debate about the future of the country and the political polarization that is going through it, a member of the public lashed out at Petro, accusing him of being a communist and a danger to democracy. It was then that Uribe intervened to calm things down and defend Petro, assuring that, although he does not share many of his political ideas, he recognizes his right to participate in public life and contribute to the national debate.

Uribe’s intervention surprised many of those present at the event, who expected a direct confrontation between the two political leaders. However, the gesture was widely applauded and seen as an example of dialogue and political tolerance at a time when confrontation and polarization seem to be the norm on the Colombian public scene.

See also  The great events opportunities not to be missed

You may also like

There are 600 million houses in China?Analysis: High...

ELN delivered proof of life of Army Sergeant...

To his defense? Álvaro Uribe was upset by...

Uribe defended President Petro against those who insulted...

NASA’s Chandra Discovers Giant Black Holes on Collision...

To look for a double win

Many provinces plan to expand the recruitment of...

Canoe: US Olympian Susan Francia at the Tevere...

These are the advances in the dialogue table...

The supermarket announced that the 1 yuan banknote...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy