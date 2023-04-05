Home News Uribe on the health reform
Uribe on the health reform

Former President Álvaro Uribe has once again criticized the health reform proposed by Minister Carolina Corcho, alleging that if the project is implemented, absolute state control over the health system will be established.

Uribe argues that this will wither what little remains of the private and cooperative, thus consolidating an absolute state monopoly.

Health will go from being a mixed and supportive system to one of state control (…). In the end (health) an absolute state monopoly will be consolidated, “he declared through his official Twitter account Uribe.

According to Uribe, the state health centers will be the only entities that will have the affiliation and the attention to the users, which would suppose a risk for the patients since their health would depend on the political orientation of these centers. In addition, the former president claims that the proposed state monopoly will be inefficient and health centers will depend on it.

In Uribe’s opinion, allowing an EPS to run a state health center would only make it a contractor for local political power, without achieving any benefit.

“It will become an obligation of the citizenry to submit exclusively to the State,” he added.

These statements by the former president generate a great debate in public opinion, while the health reform continues to be a controversial and topical issue in Colombia.

