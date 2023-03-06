This Saturday in the forum of the Democratic Center in Popayán.

Former President Álvaro Uribe referred this Saturday in Popayán to the investigations against Nicolás Petro and Juan Fernando Petro, son and brother of President Gustavo Petro; and he asked for respect when from his Democratic Center party they mention these people and the issue that is being investigated.

«I do not impose conditions on issues, this is a democratic party, the only thing I ask is that there be no disqualifying adjectives. President Petro has asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate. It is an issue that today is in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office, “said the former president before a large audience.

Uribe reacted in the same way as he did on Saturday, February 25 in Montería, when a member of the audience in which he was speaking requested the floor and began by treating President Petro as a “guerrilla.”

“I am going to pray the following. In my presence, no insult to the President of the Republic. Anything you want to say about opposition with arguments is fine, but no insults,” the former senator said on that occasion.

Uribe Vélez is in the capital of the department of Cauca in the middle of a national tour, within the framework of the Democratic Center forum called ‘The regions return to the center’.

The natural head of the CD also said that the Democratic Center has never had money from Odebrecht, and that this group has not been improperly financed.

He explained that one of his former vice ministers betrayed him in this network of corruption, and that is why “he is in jail.”

“What my children have done in life is work since they were born, I did not let them learn to walk well to put them to work, they have endured all the political and legal stigmatization,” said Álvaro Uribe, recalling the episode in which Through a popular action, an alleged favoring of Jerónimo and Tomás Uribe Moreno was denounced, in relation to some land they owned for use in a Free Zone.

Former Senator Uribe stressed that he has never favored any contractor, nor has he stolen a peso.

