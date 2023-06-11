Uribe questions the bilateral ceasefire with the Eln

In a statement, former President Álvaro Uribe, leader of the Centro Democrático party, raised relevant questions about the message sent when talking about a bilateral cessation.

The Government and the ELN have enthusiastically announced that the bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire will last for six months. The agreement includes an exhaustive phase of enlistment, preparation, implementation and verification of the bilateral ceasefire, which will begin in its entirety on August 3.

The second point of the agreement establishes a bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire for a period of six months. A recruitment process will be carried out that will include the drafting of pending protocols, pedagogy activities, and preparation for the monitoring and verification mechanism. As of July 6, 2023, the parties will order the cessation of offensive operations.

Former President Álvaro Uribe has also shared a document on social networks in which he refers to the ceasefire. In said letter, he stated: “It must be understood that the ceasefire covers all crimes, including kidnapping, individual or collective, isolated or systematic, without the possibility of applying restrictive or accommodated interpretations of International Humanitarian Law or the Rome Statute. Peace requires the cessation of crimes to build trust in the community.”

Uribe added: “For a democratic army like the Colombian army to enter into a bilateral ceasefire implies equating it with those who commit crimes, which causes great damage to democratic institutions. The institution of the army does not commit crimes, therefore, it is not understood that it is equated with a group that commits crimes. It is different to offer guarantees to a group that ceases its criminal actions as a sign of good faith and intention of peace. As long as he complies, he is not attacked.”

Former President Uribe’s statements have generated debate and different opinions on the ceasefire agreement with the ELN.