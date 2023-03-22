On the morning of March 22, the former president and former senator of the Democratic Center, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, shared through his social networks, specifically on Twitter, the draft of a popular consultation for Colombians on the reforms that the government of the president is advancing. Gustavo Petro Urrego, on health, pension and work.

The former president published a tweet with two pages with the questions and that says: “We invite you to find a correct text for a Popular Consultation. First Draft for questions of a Popular Consultation”.

In the draft, Uribe presented three options on the health, pension and labor reform, the first two with differential points to obtain substantial improvements in the three issues.

1. “Maintain and improve the current Health System with only four reforms in the next ten years”:

1.1 “Increase the remuneration of doctors, employees and health workers.”

1.2 “Implement actions between the State, individuals and solidarity entities to provide effective preventive medicine care to the entire community.”

1.3.″Implement actions between the State, individuals and solidarity entities to provide effective care in areas with dispersed, rural populations or insufficient health centers or hospitals.

1.4.” Generally adopt the direct transfer of payments by the Adres to hospitals and service providers, with effective control instruments by the EPS”.

2. “Maintain and improve the current Pension System, with only two reforms in the next ten years”:

2.1. “Adjust the contributions, without increasing the age to acquire the right to a pension, in order to guarantee the resources of the system.”

23. “Gradually increase, in the next three years, the coverage and payment to the poor elderly members so that all of them receive a minimum individual support of 350 thousand pesos today (poverty line).”

3. “Implement a Five-Year Salary Improvement Plan, between the Government, workers and employers. Suspend any labor reform in the next 10 years to give peace of mind and guarantees of investment and job creation.

More proposals from Uribe

The former president has not limited his proactive actions to the reforms being advanced by the government of Gustavo Petro, but to current problems such as the mining strike in Bajo Cauca.

“We have asked that first of all, there can be no violence or blockades, and we have seven points that, with all caution and all due respect, we are going to send to the Governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, and to the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro”, were part of the words delivered to the community by Álvaro Uribe.

Uribe affirmed that he would not speak publicly about the proposals so as not to lose the possibility of being heard directly by the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, and the country’s president, Gustavo Petro.

“I don’t want to talk about the points, because then by showing off with the points we kill the possibility of being listened to,” was the final message from the former president.

The mining strike that began on March 2, has led to various demonstrations and blockades in Bajo Cauca de Antioquia, which has caused the closure of commercial establishments in this region of the country, the suspension of the school calendar and various acts of violence such as the burning of trucks and ambulances.

With a cut-off of March 22, there is still no agreement that would allow the mining strike to be lifted in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia. The president of Colombia even emphasized that both the National Army and the Police have the power to be present in this area of ​​the country.

