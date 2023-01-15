Why aren’t there signs of confidence and activation? were the words of Álvaro Uribe when referring to a decrease in the Value Added Tax.

Former President Álvaro Uribe has indicated on several occasions that the Petro Government should study the possibility of reducing VAT, which currently stands at 19%.

And it is that from the Democratic Center at the head of Senator Migue Uribe, in the month of December the project that seeks to reduce VAT from 19% to 16% was filed.

“The Colombian people are also affected by inflation, now they add Tax, why not reduce VAT?”, former President Álvaro Uribe had raised days ago.

Today he again touched on the subject through his Twitter account: “If the Government already anticipates the difficulties of the economy and there are high taxes, inflation, high interest rates, slowdown of sectors, then why are there no signs of confidence? and activation, that among what there is now could be a decrease in VAT?