The former president of Colombia was with the lawyer when a man rebuked him before the eyes of several travelers. Uribe’s reaction was applauded.

A video in which former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez is seen arguing with a young man who made a claim to him when he saw him in what is believed to be the Miami airport (United States) went viral on social networks.

There, the man rebuked the former president, who was with the renowned lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella, while another group of Colombians was attentive to the situation. One of them recorded everything and posted the crossing on social media.

In the recording you can barely hear the voice of Uribe Vélez, who tells the young man that “[…] It has been created – it is not clear what Uribe is referring to – by radical leftist professors, who have not been able to objectively discuss with me. You have been created a false opinion of reality.

Álvaro Uribe silenced Abelardo de la Espriella

Immediately afterwards, De la Espriella interrupted the discussion and pointed to the young man, which provoked an immediate reaction from Uribe, who asked the lawyer to step aside, arguing that “I am capable of arguing with him without insulting him.”

Finally, the leader of the Democratic Center sent a message to the people who were listening to him and then shook hands with the young man with whom he had the altercation.

“It is a battle on each side, it must be sustained and maintained patiently, but firmly,” he said.

The reaction of the former senator was applauded by the travelers, who highlighted Uribe’s education in responding to the young man who confronted him.