Although it must be said that the majority of the march passed peacefully, the demonstration had some spots of violence in which several journalists, content creators and the left-wing political leader Juan Carlos Upegui suffered attacks.

KienyKe.com spoke on the subject with some leaders of the march in opposition to the government in Medellín, who gave their point of view on the attacks presented during the day of February 15.

“They come to provoke”: Andrés ‘Gury’ Rodríguez

One of them was Andrés ‘Gury’ Rodríguez, who criticized the fact that people from the left were present at the march: “How can Juan Carlos Upegui get into a march that belongs to the opposition, knowing that it is not just against Petro but also against Quintero. There are people who come to provoke people, here we were marching calmly, there is not a scratched wall, a scratched wall or broken glass.

For Rodríguez, those who were attacked were people related to the left who were present at the Uribista march: “They come to provoke, why do they do it? Did we go out to their marches? We don’t get into that pod because that can be uncomfortable, why do they come?

Regarding the Petro reforms, ‘Gury’ Rodríguez assured that they should not prosper: “The health reform, they are going to return us to the old social security, that people die. We have 95% coverage and they want to give us back almost forty years. The reforms want to steal the savings of Colombians, a tax has already put us in and intends to steal people’s savings, that’s not the way it is.

Finally, he thanked those who came out to march: “We have just done the biggest march that has been done in this city so far, the balance is almost double the one we did on September 26. The people are very outraged and it took away their fear of the streets, the discontent is enormous”.