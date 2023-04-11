Film director and TV personality Urmas Eero Liiv will appear as a surprise performer at the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival with the nerve-wracking performance-lecture “Dyatlov’s death march in pursuit of the mystery”.

It is one of the greatest mysteries of the past century.

On an expedition led by Igor Dyatlov, nine young hikers disappeared in the snowy Ural Mountains.

When they were found several weeks later, no one could explain what exactly had happened.

Why were the people in their underwear running away from the protective tent in the middle of a very cold and stormy night?

Why were their frozen corpses horribly deformed and in odd places?

Who or what tore their tongues out of their mouths and poked their eyes out of their heads?

Urmas Eero Liiv undertakes a real research file of the events of 1959 and documents the entire sequence of events – until the truth comes to light.

“I know what happened!” he claims after a year of extensive research.

According to Liiv, Djatlov’s story has inspired several films and series, but most of the time they go very far from the real story. “I decided to tell this story through a performance-lecture based only on facts. In a live performance and in front of a live audience. It is this form of presentation, with lots of photos, film clips and music, that best supports my research output,” he said.

Tickets for the performance-lecture scheduled for April 29 are on sale from Thursday – from the same day you can also buy tickets for other sessions and events of the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.

The largest festival of horror and fantasy films in the Baltic States will take place on 28-30 until April in the Haapsalu cultural center.