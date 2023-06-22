Urso and Rocca sign addendum for the development of ultra-broadband in Lazio

Over 81 million confirmed for interventions in white areas

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearand the president of the Lazio region, Francesco Roccasigned the addendum to the program agreement for the ultra-broadband diffusion plan in the so-called white areas of the Lazio region at Palazzo Piacentini.

The addendum confirms the resources allocated for activities in the region for an amount equal to over 81 million.

“Digital infrastructure is central to the development of Italy and its territories – said Minister Urso during the signing – I am referring in particular to the white areas or to market failure, which are heavily penalized by the absence of connectivity services, thus making them less competitive with negative consequences both nationally and internationally.”

“Today’s signature – concludes Urso – vwants to fight these differences and represents the last act for the creation of an essential infrastructure that businesses and citizens of the Lazio Region have been waiting for for some time”.

“One of the objectives of the Region I lead – said Francesco Rocca, president of the Lazio region – is to accelerate the digital transition. This will benefit not only individual citizens, but also the local economy, essential services and health care. We want a Lazio that lives up to its enormous potential and this is a very important step in bridging the historical gaps”.

The Lazio region it is the second region, after the addendum for the Emilia Romagna region signed last week, to proceed with the modifications of the regional plan.

Indeed, on March 8, 2023, a update to the framework agreement of 2016 between the Government and the Conference of the Regions for the development of ultra-broadband throughout the national territory. Each Region then drew up, together with the Ministry’s structures, its own technical plan which provides for joint financing with national and community funds and specific regional plans. During the development of the plan it was necessary to remodulate some resources to meet the spending needs of the territories. MIMIT is reviewing all the program agreements with the Regions by signing addendums that update the previous provisions. The activities covered by the addendum are financed with:

* 13,800,000 euros from the POR FESR 2014-2020 programming

* 38,000,000 euros of regional FSC funds for 2014-2020 programming (PSC Lazio)

* 26,200,000 euros of RDP/EAFRD funds for 2014/2022 programming

* 1,400,000 euros of regional funds

* 2,400,000 euros of funds identified for the Lazio Region from the PSC MIMIT infrastructure funds BUL White Areas

On the basis of the framework agreement, the entity of the needs of the Lazio region, as for the other regions, can be periodically redetermined in consideration of elements which, during the implementation phase of the technical plan, modify the resources necessary to achieve the objectives of the Great Project Ultra long band White Areas

