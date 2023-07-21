Home » Urso approves agreement for innovation in the biomedical sector with STMicrolectronics
Urso approves agreement for innovation in the biomedical sector with STMicrolectronics

by admin
7 million euro project for the development of medical devices for the treatment of tumours

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearapproved the stipulation of the agreement for the innovation of the “Moore4Medical” project which has as its objective the development of latest generation medical devices for the treatment of tumours.

The project, which represents the Italian component of the European program of the same name in response to the ECSEL JU 2019 “Innovation Action” call, was presented by STMicrolectronics (lead partner) in collaboration with Menarini Silicon Biosystems, University of Pavia, University of Florence and Roma Tre University and concerns, in particular, the development of enabling technologies with a strong technological impact represented, in particular, by the miniaturization of devices and by the enhancement of the liquid biopsy technique in the field of organ-on-chip devices that simulate the activity and physiological response of human organs.

The plants involved in the project are those of STMicrolectronics in Agrate (province MB), Cornaredo (province Mi) and Arzano (province Na) and those of Menarini Silicon Biosystems in Castel Maggiore (province Bo) as well as the offices of the University of Pavia, the University of Florence and the University of Roma Tre.

The agreement provides for a total investment of about 7 million euro for which the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy makes available over 2 million in subsidized loans. The Lombardy, Lazio and Emilia Romagna Regions will participate economically for a total amount of approximately 165,000 euros.

The agreement will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale on behalf of the Ministry.

