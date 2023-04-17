Urso at ESA for the IRIDE project with companies

Urso “Today we give reality to the satellite constellation created by the Italian supply chain”

On the International Day of Human Space Exploration, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, with responsibility for space and aerospace policies, Adolfo bear visited the European Center for Earth Observation (ESRIN) of the European Space Agency (ESA) of Frascati, participating in the presentation event of the companies that will carry out the IRIDE project, the Italian satellite constellation that will be built by 2026, with the support of ESA and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and thanks to the resources of the PNRR .

In particular IRIS will become the most important satellite program for Earth observation in low orbit and will offer 8 macro services related to marine and coastal monitoring, air quality, ground movement monitoring, land cover, hydro-meteor-climate , water resource monitoring, emergency management and safety, providing analytical data for the development of commercial applications by startups, small and medium enterprises and sector industries.

During the ceremony the Italian ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano unveiled the winner logo of IRIDE, a competition voted for by citizens and launched online with the aim of finding the symbol that will represent the next satellite constellation.

“Today we give reality to the IRIDE project – said Minister Urso in his speech – a result that is the first of the goals established by the PNRR: the invitation now is to work consistently and with the utmost commitment so that Italy can take advantage of the IRIDE constellation from 2026. The presence at this event of the entire supply chain that will participate in the creation of the satellite constellation confirms the extensive collaboration in this project which will have important repercussions on the entire Italian territory. Our country and Europe are watching us and I am sure that thanks to our scientific, technological and industrial experience, Italy will know how to live up to expectations even in this situation”.

