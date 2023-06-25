Urso at the Confindustria Youth Conference

Work, industrial policy and incentives at the center of the intervention

Adolfo Minister bear participated in the 52nd conference of the young people of Confindustria a Rapallo interviewed by journalist David Parenzo. During the interview, the Minister focused on the most topical issues, underlining the government’s commitment to a stronger industrial policy

In particular, Urso underlined the need for an industrial policy onautomotive that pushes production by increasing volumes, contributes to the modernization of the vehicle fleet which is the oldest and most polluting in Europe and protects the Italian related industries which risk being strangled. “In Italy – explained Urso – we produce 35.9% of the cars that are registered, in France they produce two thirds, in Germany the figures are even higher. We have only one major car manufacturer and this is the problem”. It is therefore necessary, he added, “produce more cars with a transitional, firm, meaningful, and transparent agreement that we want to reach with Stellantis by the summer “ and proceed to “renewal of the car fleet, which is the oldest in Europe”. The latter front has to do with the car incentives paid out in recent years. whose strategy according to Urso must be changed. “The incentives have ended because 80% went for machines manufactured abroad. It’s difficult to reverse the trend, but we will succeed and it must be done with an industrial policy that safeguards Italian related industries, because the main problem is that the extraordinary The Italian automotive supply chain will be strangled with this industrial policy and we cannot afford it”.

Another topic covered is that of work. The Minister recalled how in Italy “Too many young people are not working and are not looking for a job. We must promote the culture of work: for this we must invest and focus on the training of the young people and entrepreneurs of tomorrow by passing on to them the Italian tradition and culture, true world excellence. We are committed to making Italy a competitive country by focusing on innovation, sustainability, transition and competence”.

Urso also recalled that the reorganization of the fuel sector is proceeding and will be at the center of one of the two bills that will bring to the CDM in July, “because even those who have a distribution business have the right to a profit margin. The guiding principle will be the number of petrol pumps that exist in Germany: by them – continues the reasoning of the Minister – 12 thousand from us 24 thousand and therefore the principle is to accompany the reorganization for the reduction of fuel sales points perhaps by transforming the service station areas into collection points for electricity columns “.

