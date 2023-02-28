Home News Urso in Berlin with Habeck and the German industrialists
News

Urso in Berlin with Habeck and the German industrialists

by admin
Urso in Berlin with Habeck and the German industrialists

The ministers will discuss the main issues of industrial policy

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, today in Berlin to meet the Minister of Economy, Economy and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, German Vice Chancellor, on the main issues of the European agenda on industrial policy. bear e Habeck they will also discuss the potential of the automotive sector for European industry, with a view to the gradual transition towards electric mobility.

The two Ministers will also discuss possible joint initiatives for the reconstruction of theUkrainealso through the preparation of common programs of the entrepreneurial associations and companies of the two countries.

The mission will also be an opportunity to meet representatives of German Confindustria BDI (Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie), to acquire their assessments on issues of bilateral interest and on European industrial policy. The discussion will touch on the global challenges of sustainable transition, the defense industry and space.

