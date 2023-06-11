Urso in France at the inauguration of the first Gigafactory meets Tavares and Elkann

With ministers Le Maire and Wissing he spurs Europe on

The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearattended today, in Billy- Berclau, France at the opening ceremony of the premiere Giga Factory of the Automotive Cells Companies (ACC) group. The French Economy Minister Bruno was also present at the event The mayorGerman Transport Minister Volker Wissingthe President of the Northern Region of France, Xavier Bertrand, and the CEOs of ACC, Mercedes – Benz, TotalEnergies and Stellantis.

During his speech, the minister stressed the importance of building this first of the three Giga Factories planned by the ACC group (the next two will be inaugurated in Germany and in Italy in Termoli) and reiterated the absolute need for a industrial policy assertive and pragmatic that is based on the principle of technological neutrality. A position on which Le Maire and Wissing also expressed their opinion. “On Euro 7 Italy and France have together given a strong halt to the Commission”Urso said. “This establishment – added Urso – demonstrates the value of European programs of common interest, such as IPCEI Batteries 1 which sees the participation of 7 member countries and 5 Italian companies which will soon be followed by the IPCEI Batteries 2 program with the participation of 12 member countries and 10 Italian companies”.

The minister also highlighted the absolute need for the European Commission to offer us a clear framework of procedural simplifications and significant common resources in order to truly achieve strategic autonomy in the field of critical raw materials which are used to make electric batteries in order not to pass from dependence on fossil coal on Russia to dependence on China on critical raw materials necessary for green and digital technology. “I expect – commented – a great assertive policy on the part of the European Union which shows us how to extract the raw materials we need and how and where to process them in a short time”.

Finally, Urso reiterated that Europe must move together and cooperate with the USA, emphasizing that in his mission to Washington on Thursday he will urge the American administration to guarantee equal conditions of access to the IRA for European companies wishing to access the american market dell’automotive. “We cannot repeat the confrontation that occurred 25 years ago during the trade war over Boeing and Airbus. We cannot divide the West in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. We must together answer China‘s systemic challenge”. Urso also discussed these issues with Le Maire and Wissing, also with a view to expressing common positions in the meetings he will have on Thursday and Friday in Washington.

During the inauguration, the minister also met the President John Elkann and the CEO Carlos Tavares of Stellantis, for a broad and in-depth discussion on the company’s commitment to investment projects and production in Italy. “We must immediately reverse the negative trend that has persisted for years by increasing production, research and innovation on new models. The automotive sector is fundamental for our country and for the competitiveness of its industrial system”.