Urso: “Agreement between Italy and Austria on European industrial policy”

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear together with Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini, this morning at Palazzo Piacentini met the Austrian Minister of Labor and the Economy, Martin Kocher. At the center is a closer collaboration between our two countries through a constructive and continuous dialogue on numerous dossiers of common interest to have a greater impact on decisions at European level.

The meeting followed the bilateral meeting held on 22 March in Brussels where the ministers had exchanged views highlighting the same vision for a industrial policy more pragmatic, neutral and up-to-date European.

Rare raw materials, Automotive and Energy are among the main dossiers on which ministers have shared a common position and hoped for a European strategy that can support companies in this difficult phase of double transition.

Urso and Kocher reaffirmed the usefulness and importance of achieving the ambitious objectives decided by the European Commission, but agree on the need for greater flexibility resources to be used and more funds to be allocated to investments and research.

“There are many dossiers on which Italy and Austria can collaborate in order to really influence European decisions and improve some regulatory proposals”– commented Urso. “I refer – has continued – to issues of the automotive system, such as euro 7, but also to Packaging, waste water and eco-design where we need more technical insights to understand the real impact on the production system. Let’s work together – he concluded – so that the future European industrial policy will allow our companies to be competitive and to respond to global challenges”.